PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after he was hit by another driver who was speeding and trying to evade a police officer in Prince George County on Friday morning.

On Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11:39 p.m., Prince George County police tried to pull over a 1998 Dodge pickup that was driving over the speed limit on the 5700 block of Oaklawn Boulevard. Instead of pulling over, the driver of the pickup kept going down Oaklawn Boulevard and tried to get away from the officer.

The officer followed the pickup as it drove east down Oaklawn Boulevard and then continued into the City of Hopewell. The pickup crashed into a 2021 Toyota Camry at the intersection of Oaklawn Boulevard and Ashland Avenue shortly afterwards .

The driver of the Toyota Camry, identified as Andre Bassett Jr., 45, of Jacksonville, Florida, was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the pickup has been identified as 34-year-old Tequan Devon Taylor of Petersburg. Charges against Taylor are currently pending, according to Prince George County Police.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team are currently investigating the crash. If you have any information, contact the Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656, dialing #77 on a cell phone, or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.