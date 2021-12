One man is being treated at a local hospital following a shooting in the East End Saturday afternoon.

Richmond Police received a call at approximately 4 p.m. for a shooting on the corner of N 21st St. and Fairfield Avenue.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.