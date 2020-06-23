Man hospitalized with critical injuries in crash involving downed tree

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is clinging to life after a tree crashed down on the vehicle he was driving in Monday night.

Police told 8News it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Interstate-64 eastbound near mile marker 205.

The New Kent Fire Chief said firefighters had to cut the victim out of the vehicle. He was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: