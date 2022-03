PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after a shooting in Petersburg Friday night.

Petersburg Police have confirmed that the man was shot multiple times at the intersection of West South Boulevard and Coggin Street around 9 p.m. and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.

Police said detectives are on scene, and confirmed there is an active investigation ongoing.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.