CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- A man is fighting to live in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning in Chesterfield.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, officers responded to the Tropicabana restaurant at 4900 Route 1 at about 2:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

They found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe a fight outside the restaurant led to the shooting. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. You’re asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251 if you have any information.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8news for updates.