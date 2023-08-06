RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt a man early Sunday morning.

At about 1:06 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at Southern Railway Taphouse on South 14th Street. They found a man there with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.