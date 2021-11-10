Man identified in fatal Dinwiddie crash on Route 1

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have released the identity of the man who died in a crash in Dinwiddie County on Tuesday.

At 7:03 a.m. on Nov. 9, VSP responded to a crash on Route 1 approximately 50 feet south of Franklin Street.

The preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that a Toyota Camry was traveling south on Route 1 before it crossed the centerline and struck a northbound oncoming SUV.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to a local hospital but the driver of the Toyota ultimately died from his injuries.

He has been identified William W. Broske III, 43, of Mechanicsville, Virginia.

The driver of the SUV was transported for treatment of injury not believed to be life-threatening. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt but no passengers were in either vehicle.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.