Man in his 80’s killed in devastating house fire

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Attempts to start a fire in a wood stove led to deadly house fire in Blackstone on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department, crews were sent to Old Shore Road at 9:22 a.m. following reports of a house fire with someone possibly inside.

They said the fire was significant and they confirmed at the scene that someone was inside the the house. It wasn’t until a “bulk” of the fire was out that they located a man in his 80’s inside the home. He died at the scene.

The house, a vehicle parked near the house and most things inside were declared a loss.

Within an hour, fire crews from multiple departments put out the fire. They had to use over 20,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames.