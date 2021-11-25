Man in his 80’s killed in devastating house fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos by Sergeant Kaity Morgan and Deputy Chief Zac Beares with Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department.

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Attempts to start a fire in a wood stove led to deadly house fire in Blackstone on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department, crews were sent to Old Shore Road at 9:22 a.m. following reports of a house fire with someone possibly inside.

They said the fire was significant and they confirmed at the scene that someone was inside the the house. It wasn’t until a “bulk” of the fire was out that they located a man in his 80’s inside the home. He died at the scene.

The house, a vehicle parked near the house and most things inside were declared a loss.

Within an hour, fire crews from multiple departments put out the fire. They had to use over 20,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames.

Photos by Sergeant Kaity Morgan and Deputy Chief Zac Beares with Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events