GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A Goochland man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the western part of the county for reports of shots fired and a woman screaming around 6:27 p.m. on Thursday night. Upon arrival, officers questioned a man about his possible involvement in the incident. Police said the man then pulled out a gun.

Deputies repeatedly told the man to drop the weapon, but the man then pointed the gun at the deputies. One of the deputies then shot him.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputies immediately called for rescue and the man was transported to VCU Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

Virginia State Police are investigating this incident at the request of the Goochland County Sheriff, Steven N. Creasey. The deputy involved in the shooting is on administrative leave.

This is a developing story, stick with 8News for updates.