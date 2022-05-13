DUMFRIES, Va. (WRIC) — A motel room shooting that occurred on Monday, May 9, in Dumfries resulted in one injured. However, Prince William County Police Department determined the shooting to be justified.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a suspected shooting at the Motel 6 located at 17133 Dumfries Road.

An investigation into the incident revealed that two male residents of the motel — a 44-year-old and a 34-year-old — had become involved in a verbal argument in the parking lot.

After a brief physical altercation, the manager of the motel intervened and the two men separated, returning to their rooms.

A short time later, a second encounter between the two men occurred in one of their rooms. During the encounter, the 44-year-old allegedly produced a knife and was shot by the 34-year-old.

Police were immediately called by witnesses to the incident.

The man who was shot was transported to a local hospital but refused treatment. However, he did eventually return to the hospital later that evening and received treatment for his injuries that were deemed non-life-threatening.

The 34-year-old shooter remained at the scene and was not injured.

Prince William County Police Department conducted an investigation that concluded on Thursday, May 12. After consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the shooting was ruled to be justified based on self-defense and therefore no charges will be placed against the shooter.