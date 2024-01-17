ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was injured during a house fire in Albemarle County on Tuesday night.

Just before midnight on Jan. 16, the Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Nelson County Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire in the 6500 block of Faber Road.

Arriving just 16 minutes after dispatch, units were met with a blaze on the ground level of the house with flames quickly stretching to the second floor.

The adult male resident of the home managed to escape once he noticed the house was ablaze. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

Residents in the area may notice lingering smoke, though local fire and rescue units will continue monitoring the scene throughout Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-977-9041.