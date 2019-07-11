Man killed, 2 children seriously hurt in King William County crash

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed and two children were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in King William County.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Globe Road.

Troopers say that a 2001 Dodge pickup, driven by 31-year-old Charles F. Hogge, of Ashland, Virginia, was traveling northbound when he lost control entering a curve, ran off the road to the right, partially flipping the vehicle, and struck several trees. Hogge, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Hogge died at the scene.

A 10-year-old boy passenger was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious injuries. A 14-year-old girl passenger was taken to the hospital by helicopter for treatment of serious injuries. The juveniles were not wearing their seat belts, state police said.

Speed is being considered a factor in the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.