PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 25-year-old man is dead after police say he was ejected from his moped during a crash on the Prince George County/Sussex County line.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place on Route 460 at around 8:04 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

It was determined that 22-year-old Jalen Tyrone Augcomfar was driving a 2004 Mazda sedan heading east on Route 460 when he hit the back of a 2022 Baodiao moped being driven by 25-year-old Onyx Preston Boyd of Chesapeake.

The impact caused Boyd to be ejected from the moped, which was pushed into a ditch. Boyd was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Augcomfar has not been charged with anything at this time.