CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- A man died after he was hit by a car on Jahnke Road in Chesterfield early Tuesday morning.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, a Kia Rio was going westbound on Jahnke Road near the Chippenham Parkway overpass when it hit a man walking in the roadway around 12:54 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The driver of the Kia stayed at the scene.

The identity of the victim will not be released until next of kin is notified.

Police are still investigating this incident. If you have any information, contact the Chesterfield police Department at 804-748-1251.

