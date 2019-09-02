Man killed, another seriously injured in fiery I-64 crash

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a man is dead and another is seriously injured following a fiery crash on Interstate 64.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 164.2 in Goochland County.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2014 Mazda 3, driven by Brandon E. Dorns, 22, of Alexandria, Va., was traveling eastbound in the right lane when it veered off the road to the left, hit an embankment and overturned. The vehicle then caught on fire.

Dorns was pronounced dead at the scene.

A front-seat passenger, identified as Abanoub F. Zaki, 19, of Chesterfield, Va., was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

State police say speed is being considered a factor into the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.

