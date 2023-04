A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash in Brunswick County. (Photo: VSP)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a Brunswick County crash.

Howard Lee Tyler, 45, was driving North on Rose Drive at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, State Police said, when he was killed in a single vehicle crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say Tyler ran off the road into a ditch and was thrown into the air. His car then struck a brick pillar, killing him on impact.

Tyler was not wearing his seatbelt.