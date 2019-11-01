Man killed in Caroline County crash; driver charged with DUI

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a Ruther Glen man was killed in a crash in Caroline County early Friday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at Mount Vernon Church Road, .3 miles south of Reedy Mill Road just before 1 a.m. Friday.

“The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2001 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by, John A. Cook Jr., 27, of Ruther Glen, VA., was traveling northbound on Mount Vernon Church Road when he entered a curve, running off-road left, overturning, and striking trees.”

A front-seat passenger identified as, David H. Hively, 29, of Ruther Glen, VA., was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He died at the scene.

Cook was arrested and charged with; DUI (Driving under the influence of alcohol), DUI manslaughter, reckless driving, felon in possession of a firearm, and failure to wear a seat belt.

Cook is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.