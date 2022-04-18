ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed on Sunday night after crashing and being ejected from his vehicle on Route 340 near Shenandoah National Park.

At around 8:00 p.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred along the 9100 block of Route 340, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the vehicle was 45-year-old Benjamin D. Hill of McGaheysville, Virginia.

Hill was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 north on Route 340 when he failed to maneuver a curve, running off the right side of the roadway.

In an attempt to rectify his trajectory, Hill overcorrected and ran off the right side of the roadway again before flipping and overturning the vehicle.

Hill was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.