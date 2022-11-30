CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he crashed his car, which then caught fire, in Caroline County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at around 10:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 at the intersection of Route 1 and Rogers Clark Boulevard.

It was determined that 48-year-old Antonio Dupree Smith was driving a 2004 Nissan Maxima heading south on Route 1 when he ran off the left side of the road. The car then spun into the path of a Ford F-150 truck and caught fire.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.