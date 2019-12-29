Man killed in Dinwiddie car crash

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Dinwiddie County.

Virginia State Police responded to a single vehicle crash at 3:39 p.m. at Depot Road (Route 644) and Asbury Road (Route 652).

A preliminary investigation reveals that a 2020 Nissan Altima, driven by 38-year-old Andre Hudson ,was traveling northbound on Route 644 when he ran off the road striking several trees.

Hudson was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to the hospital by helicopter for life threatening injuries.

62-year-old Franklin Davis, a front seat passenger, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Unfortunately, Davis died at the scene.

Charges are pending at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

