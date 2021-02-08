Man killed in early Sunday morning crash on Richmond Road

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead following a crash that occurred on Richmond Road over the weekend.

Virginia State Police responded to the accident in Richmond County at 1:22 a.m. The scene on Richmond Road was just slightly west of Cedar Road.

VSP says the man was driving west in a 2014 Nissan Frontier when he ran off the road to the left, crossed through the opposite lanes and hit a mailbox. After the car colliding with the mailbox, it then he the embankment and flipped multiple times.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He was taken to the hospital where he later passed away.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Jacob Dunaway of Warsaw.