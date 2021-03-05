Man killed in King and Queen County crash

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 614 in King and Queen County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred close to Timber Branch Road.

The man was driving west on 614, also known as Devils Three Jump Road, in a 1992 Dodge Ram Van when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road. The van then hit a tree, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

VSP has identified the driver as, 56-year-old Donald W. Holmes of Little Plymouth. Holmes passed away at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.