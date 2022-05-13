SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist has died as a result of a crash in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 1:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Courthouse Road and Anna Point Lane.

The deputies arrived within minutes of the call and upon their arrival found a single motorcycle off the side of the roadway.

An investigation revealed that the driver of the motorcycle — now identified as 39-year-old James William Segrue of Spotsylvania — had been traveling westbound on Courthouse Road when he approached a curve in the road at a high speed and ended up striking the embankment.

Segrue was immediately ejected from the bike and found deceased at the scene.

Police have reported that both “speed and alcohol” were factors in the crash.

The accident was investigated by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

In a statement on Friday, Sheriff Roger Harris thanked the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance and expressed his deepest condolences for Segrue and his family affected by this tragic incident.