PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead after hitting a fence while traveling on a motorcycle in Prince George County.

According to the Prince George County Police Department, the driver was heading northbound on South Crater Road when they ran off the road and hit a fence. They were not wearing a helmet.

When first responders got to the scene around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, the motorcyclist’s injuries were “obvious” and he was declared dead at the scene.