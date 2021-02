CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead following a Thursday morning crash on Gatewood Road in Caroline County. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. near Bullocks Road.

An investigation by Virginia State Police found that the man was driving a 2015 Honda CRV eastbound when it ran off the left side of the road and hit multiple small trees.

The driver, identified as 63-year-old Donald Frederick Erickson of Ruther Glen, passed away. He was wearing his seatbelt.