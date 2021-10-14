Man killed in wrong-way crash in Caroline County identified

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person lost their life and four juveniles were injured in a wrong-way crash in Caroline County on Tuesday.

Around 7 a.m., Virginia State Police troopers responded to a crash in the 9300 block of Stonewall Jackson Road.

A Honda CR-V was traveling south in the northbound travel lane and struck a northbound GMC Yukon.

Photos: Virginia State Police

The GMC had one 44-year-old man and four juvenile passengers in the vehicle — who were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries. All five were wearing seatbelts.

The sole occupant of the Honda, Derrick Leash, 34, died at the scene.

Leash had the seat belt fastened but he was sitting on top of it.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.