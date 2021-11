PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are investigating a shooting in the city today.

@PBurgPolice are in the 2200 block of Linda Lane where a shooting investigation is underway. A male victim has sustained life threatening injuries. Anyone with any information is asked to contact us at (804)861-1212 or by going to https://t.co/zMqXhvJLuV. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) November 7, 2021

According to police, the incident took place on the 2200 block of Linda Lane, and the male victim was left with life-threatening injuries.

