RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has received two separate life sentences in Richmond and Henrico courts for two murders that occurred a few months apart in 2021.

Kevin Mitchell was convicted of first-degree murder in Henrico Circuit Court on Sept. 15, 2022 for the shooting of 33-year-old Ashley Nicole Tolliver on May 4, 2021. He was also convicted of first-degree murder for another deadly shooting in Richmond City Circuit Court on Dec. 1, 2022.

On Jan. 13, 2021, Jamoine Tyler, 32, was home with his wife and nine-year-old daughter in Whitcomb Court when he reportedly walked across his backyard to another residence.

According to the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, when Tyler left the residence, Mitchell was waiting for him beside the building. Mitchell reportedly yelled at Tyler to get his attention before shooting at him.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said that Tyler tried to run back to his house but was followed by Mitchell who continued firing. Ten rounds were fired and Tyler was hit three times — in the abdomen, left thigh and left knee. Police and EMS responded to the shooting but the wound in Tyler’s abdomen proved to be deadly.

Surveillance video in the area reportedly showed Mitchell walking to the scene of the murder and walking away with the gun still in his hand.

Law enforcement obtained a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest but he evaded arrest until May 6, 2021, two days after committing another murder in Henrico County, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

In Henrico Circuit Court, Mitchell was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 28 years on Dec. 8, 2022. In Richmond City Circuit Court, he was sentenced to an additional, consecutive life term for first-degree murder with an additional three years for using a firearm in the commission of a felony.