LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Indiana man convicted on child pornography charges in Louisa County has been sentenced for his crimes.

40-year-old Ora Good of Steuben, Indiana, was convicted in December of 2021 of 11 counts of production of child pornography, also known as “Child Sexual Abuse Material.” Good initially plead not guilty during his arraignment, but changed his plea to “guilty” before the jury trial could commence.

Court records show that Good was found guilty of all 11 charges, and was sentenced to 110 years of incarceration. Good will only spend 20 years behind bars, as the rest of the time was suspended.

Earlier this year, a child disclosed that Good had sexually assaulted and taken illegal pictures of them. Following the child’s disclosure, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Department said they went to a local campground where they found and interviewed Good. Police instigated a search warrant and found forensic evidence confirming what the child had said.

“There is no place in society for adults to prey on children,” Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci, said. “The Defendant chose the wrong county in which to exploit a child. He now knows about Louisa’s Child Safety Initiative and we hope this case sends a strong message to those who seek to exploit children…If you attempt to exploit children in Louisa County, the Louisa County Sherriff’s Office will not rest until you are in custody.”