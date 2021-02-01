Man shot and killed by Caroline County sheriff’s deputy

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Caroline County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Monday evening in the 17000 block of County Line Church Road, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP says the deputy-involved shooting took place around 5 p.m.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene for a report of a car stopped. They found the driver unconscious. He regained consciousness and began interacting with the deputies on scene.

A deputy then shot the man. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. An identification of the man is not yet available.

8News is following up on this incident, stay with us as we work to learn more.