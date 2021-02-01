Man shot and killed by Caroline County sheriff’s deputy

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Caroline County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Monday evening in the 17000 block of County Line Church Road, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP says the deputy-involved shooting took place around 5 p.m.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene for a report of a car stopped. They found the driver unconscious. He regained consciousness and began interacting with the deputies on scene.

A deputy then shot the man. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. An identification of the man is not yet available.

Virginia State Police investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Caroline County on Feb. 1, 2021.

