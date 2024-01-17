RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man Tuesday night.

A department official tells 8News officers responded to the intersection of Richmond Henrico Turnpike and Vale Street at 10:44 p.m. They found the victim down on the road with gunshot wounds.

That victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

No information was released about a suspect. If you have any information, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

This is a breaking story.