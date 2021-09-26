Man shot in Chesterfield County Saturday night

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that happened last night.

According to police, officers were called to the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road around 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story.