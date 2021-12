A police vehicle parked near the scene. (Photo: Sam Hooper/WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man sustained non-life threatening injuries Friday night in a shooting on Richmond’s far eastern end.

Richmond Police received a report of a shooting on the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road around 7:40 p.m.





The location where the victim was found (left and right) and officers on the scene (center). (Photo: Sam Hooper/WRIC)

Police found shell casings near the scene of the shooting, but the victim was found a block away in a car.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News as we learn more.