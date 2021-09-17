Man struck, killed by traffic on I-64 in Richmond identified

A 49-year-old man was killed after being run over by traffic on I-64 Wednesday night. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified the pedestrian that was fatally struck on I-64 in Richmond earlier this week.

On Wednesday around 8:10 p.m., state troopers responded to calls about a person standing in the right lane. Before troopers could get to the scene, the person was struck by multiple cars.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Morgan B. Albert of Afton.

According to authorities, Albert was first struck by the left side of a 2017 Chrysler minivan in the deceleration lane. He was then struck by a 2013 Kia sedan in the right lane before being run over by other traffic.

The drivers of both the Chrysler and the Kia remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Albert’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The investigation is ongoing.