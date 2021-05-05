Man, two horses killed in fiery Sussex County crash on I-95

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash and vehicle fire that left one man and two horses dead in Sussex County on Wednesday.

A 77-year-old man was driving a 2010 Ford F250 with a horse trailer on I-95 north when he ran off the road. The man struck a tree, causing his truck to jackknife and hit another tree. The truck and trailer — which had four horses inside — then both caught on fire.

The flames killed the 77-year-old driver and two horses.

The medical examiner’s office is still working to make the driver’s identification available.

The other two horses survived the accident.