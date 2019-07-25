Man wanted for burglary in Richmond’s Near West End

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man suspected of burglary in Richmond’s Near West End area.

Detectives say a man entered a home in the first block of Ampthill Road around 12:10 p.m. on July 12. The suspect was observed on camera stealing jewelry, multiple laptops, and a computer, according to police.

The suspect left in a dark blue Chevrolet Impala.

He was last seen wearing a black camouflage baseball hat, a white polo shirt with panthers on it, and jeans.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.