Man who bypassed security, drove onto Virginia State Capitol grounds gets jail time

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man charged with driving onto Virginia State Capitol grounds and leading police on a foot chase will spend more than 100 days behind bars.

John F. Landers II, was convicted of misdemeanor attempted assault and battery, misdemeanor failure to appear and reckless driving (reduced from driving under the influence). He was also convicted on single counts of driving a motor vehicle on a revoked or suspended license and carrying an open container of alcohol.

John F. Landers II was fined more than $1,200.

RAW: Suspect apprehended after driving onto Virginia State Capitol grounds

Authorities said Landers, who was driving a 2001 gray Honda Accord, drove onto the grounds of Capitol Square through the main gate on Nov. 27. 2018 and ignored an officer’s directions to stop.

“Landers proceeded eastbound on North Drive at a high rate of speed to the closed gate at the Executive Mansion, where another Capitol Police officer approached his vehicle on foot and attempted to get him to stop,” a release from Capitol Police stated. “The officer jumped onto the curb to avoid being struck by Landers as he turned his car around and headed back westbound on North Drive, once again at a high rate of speed, before turning left onto a paved pedestrian path at the west end of the Capitol and following the path to the South Portico.”

RAW: Surveillance video shows shirtless suspect ditch vehicle on Capitol Square

After coming to a stop in front of the steps to the entrance of the Capitol building, the shirtless suspect then exited the vehicle and fled on foot down the hill towards Bank Street before being apprehended roughly 500 feet away.

PREVIOUS STORY: 29-year old man bypasses security, drives onto Virginia State Capitol grounds