Man who tried to save Deep Run student Gabe Henderson recounts details of deadly boat accident

BUMPASS, Va. (WRIC) — A Deep Run High School student named Gabe Henderson died Monday in a boating accident on Lake Anna.

In the wake of Henderson’s death, 8News spoke with one man who helped rescue three other teens who were on the boat.

“As we got to the dock, they looked around and said ‘where’s Gabe?’ and we went ‘who’s Gabe?’ and we realized there’s a fourth boy out there,” said Mike May, a man who lives by the lake and was there to help after the accident. “I put my boat in the water to see if we could find the fourth, and we couldn’t.”

One of Henderson’s best friends, CJ Crump, shared what the surviving teens said caused their boat to capsize.

“They hit the sand, and the engine broke off and water started to rush in,” Crump said.

May told 8News the water is very shallow where the students were, but that a “top 10” windy day created dangerous waves. He said the teens jumped in the water without life jackets and aimed for the shore.

“I know that even swimming in something like that can be very difficult,” said May. “The wind blew the boat almost all the way down to Pleasants Landing. I mean it was way out of sight. The boat got away from them just like that, and now what do they do?”

Henderson didn’t make it but May said one death could have been two deaths if the neighbors weren’t there to rescue them.

“So exhausted and tired we know that he would not have made it,” May told 8News.

8News is still awaiting the official cause of death from the medical examiner’s office. An investigation from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is underway.

