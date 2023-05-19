CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man and a woman are dead after what deputies believe to be a murder-suicide in their Caroline County home on Friday morning.

The Caroline County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call just before 8 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 which reported shots were heard from a home in the Ladysmith Village subdivision.

Caroline County Sherriff’s deputies responded to a home on Meriwether Lewis Drive and found a woman with a gunshot and a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both were dead on scene and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination.

Deputies believe that the man shot the woman and then shot himself. The Sheriff’s Office has also determined this was an isolated incident.

Due to the sensitive nature of these deaths, the Sheriff’s Office has decided not to release the identity of the man and the woman out of respect for their families. However, deputies did confirm that both of them lived in the home where they were found.

Because the shooting happened very close to Lewis and Clark Elementary School, the Sheriff’s Office worked with Caroline County Public Schools to make sure the students were safe and all buses were routed away from the scene.