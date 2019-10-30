Manager focused on protecting employees after parking lot shooting

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were shot in New Kent County in an attempted carjacking shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said three suspects tried to steal a car before opening fire in a Food Lion parking lot. The shooting, which took place around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 29, has left some locals on edge.

Authorities said three armed men shot two other men while trying to steal a car. The victims told deputies the suspects then sped off going eastbound on Pocahontas Trail.

“It makes me nervous cause like I said it we’re open at night so it makes me nervous about having my employees out here taking trash to dumpsters at night and watching their surroundings,” said Rickala Crewe, a manager at a nearby Subway.

She said she’s reconsidering how to protect her employees going forward.

“I was thinking about that all night,” Crewe told 8News. “In my opinion, it’s gonna be like a buddy system from now on, as far as when we go outside. Leaving, taking trash out, stuff like that. We’re gonna make sure that they’re always together.”

The victims told authorities that the suspects were driving a dark colored Kia SUV. If you have any information about this crime, New Kent County deputies ask that you contact them.

