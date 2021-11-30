Manassas woman charged with second-degree murder after fatal Thanksgiving weekend shooting

MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — A Manassas woman has been charged with second-degree murder for a fatal Thanksgiving weekend shooting, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police said Lisa Gaye Myers, 56, is behind bars awaiting trial after fatally shooting Travis Kelly Deardorff, 49 in a Manassas home.

On Nov. 27, Prince William County Police said they responded to a call about shooting at the 13500 block of Bradford Ln. in Manassas.

Officials said Myers and Deardorff had been involved in a argument, when Myers got a firearm from a bedroom and shot Deardorff in the upper body.

Immediately after the shooting, police said Myers called emergency services, and was later detained by officers at the scene.

Emergency services said they flew Deardorff to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

While emergency services said they flew Deardorff to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, he died in the hospital two days later on Nov. 29.