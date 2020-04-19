Man’s belongings put in body bag and lost after dying of COVID—19 complications, family says

CHESTERFIELD, Va (WRIC) — The family of a man who died of COVID—19 complications says his personal belongings were placed inside his body bag, and were unable to be retrieved.

After Thomas Evans Jr, 73 of Richmond, succumbed to the coronavirus at St. Mary’s hospital in Henrico, sisters DeSeana Evans and Ja’Nel Talley we’re heartbroken to learn of how their dad’s belongs were handled.

”In the bag were his cell phone, his pajamas, his jacket, his glasses and his ID card and his insurance card,” DeSeana Evans said.

Evans and Talley said they asked hospital staff if they could pick up their dad’s items, but were told they would be sent to the funeral home, where they later learned his belongings were contaminated.

In addition, Evans’ gold necklace that was supposed to be handed down to his 20-year-old grandson, was lost entirely; not even in the body bag.

“It was heartbreaking,” DeSeana Evans said.

“My sister and I literally had to hold him down because he was so upset, and one of the things he said was ‘that’s the only thing I have left of my papa. That’s it, and I don’t have it, they took that from me. We couldn’t see him and now I don’t have that piece of him left.’”

As for what Evans’ said was shared by the hospital about the necklace, she said, “we almost thought as though if they were being dismissive. It was just kind of like ‘oh, well we’re sorry we don’t know where it is but moving forward we’ll make sure that this doesn’t happen again.“

The family also said an infusion pump Thomas Evans had after a procedure in February was also unaccounted for.

Both Talley and Evans said St. Mary’s staff went above and beyond while their dad was being cared for, but something went wrong at the end.

Bon Secours did not answer 8News’ question if placing belongings inside someone’s body bag was normal protocol.

A statement from a communications representative for Bon Secours responded said in part, “to protect patient privacy, and to support the families of the deceased, we do not release information about patient deaths.”

The statement also said, “at Bon Secours, it is our Mission to care for those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. We are deeply saddened when any patient of ours passes away. We offer spiritual care and bereavement support to the families and loved one of the deceased, which is part of our ministry’s compassionate care that permeates all levels or service and care for our patients, associates and our communities.”

