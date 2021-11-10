Map approved for Moseley Elementary in Chesterfield — see if your child will be attending

This map shows which schools students are being redirected from.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County School Board finalized an attendance map for the new Moseley Elementary School on Tuesday night — which is expected to open ahead of the 2022-23 school year.

Construction on the school will wrap up over the summer and now parents in West Chesterfield will know whether they’re zoned for the brand new elementary school.

This map shows major neighborhoods zoned for the new school.

This map shows which schools students are being redirected from. (Maps courtesy of Chesterfield County)

Dr. Thomas Taylor, Deputy Superintendent for Chesterfield Schools, said they modified their original plans after receiving input from parents in a series of public town halls, “We did make some adjustments to the school maps.”

Most students slated to attend the new school were previously zoned for the nearby Winterpock Elementary School, with some also drawn from Grange Hall and Woolridge.