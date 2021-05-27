Maryland teen killed in I-95 chain-reaction crash in Henrico Wednesday

A sedan overturned on southbound I-95 after crossing over from the northbound lanes. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified one of the victims in Wednesday’s deadly crash on I-95 that left four people dead and several injured.

Jordan J. Callicutt, 19, of Waldorf, Maryland died on the scene after a Chevrolet Impala he was traveling north in, struck a guardrail and landed in the southbound lanes of I-95.

The crash happened near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit in Henrico County and shutdown the interstate for nearly 12 hours.

A sedan passed through the guardrails onto oncoming southbound traffic during a crash on I-95 Wednesday morning. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

The Impala’s driver and four passengers were all ejected from the vehicle during the crash, VSP said. Four died at the scene, including Callicut. One person is being treated at VCU Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

Two firearms were recovered from the scene. Police are investigating their relation to the crash after it was reported that a gunshot was heard just before the crash happened before 2 a.m.on Wednesday.

According to the state’s police investigation, the Impala sedan was traveling north when it crossed over into the southbound lanes, striking a guardrail and a 2020 Tesla.

The Tesla then struck a parked, unoccupied 1999 Ford work van. The Impala overturned and came to a rest in the southbound lanes. Two people inside the Tesla were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are working on identifying the victims and notifying their families. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

