Maryland woman holding toddler killed after being struck on I-95 by tractor-trailer in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was killed in a Spotsylvania crash earlier this week involving three tractor-trailers and a sedan. The crash happened on Wednesday morning and shut down all lanes for several hours.

Virginia State Police is still investigating the crash that happened at 5:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 along I-95 south.

Authorities said a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling south on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail. The impact sent the sedan back across all three travel lanes where it then struck a 2012 Volvo tractor-trailer that was parked on the right southbound shoulder.

The front seat passenger, Lajuanna M. Morton, 34, got out of the car holding a 3-year-old girl, VSP said. As they were standing in the travel lane they were struck by a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer.

Photo: 8News Photographer Timothy Corley

The impact of that crash caused the 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer to collide with another southbound tractor-trailer, VSP said. Both tractor-trailers came to rest against the guardrail.

Morton, of Baltimore, MD., died at the scene. The 3-year-old suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital. A 16-year-old girl that was in the Honda was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

State police said none of the tractor-trailer drivers was injured in the crash.

Photo: 8News Photographer Timothy Corley

The driver of the Honda, Anthony D. George, 43, of Baltimore, Md., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Police have charged George with one felony count of possession of a controlled schedule I/II drug, one misdemeanor count of DUI, one misdemeanor count of no valid driver’s license, and one traffic infraction for expired registration. He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.