Masonic Home of Virginia resident dies from COVID-19

Dr. Danny Avula, the director of Henrico County’s and Richmond’s health districts, confirmed that a woman in her 90s living at the Masonic Home of Virginia died from coronavirus complications.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A resident at a Henrico retirement community has died from COVID-19, the director of the county’s health district told 8News on Friday.

Dr. Danny Avula, the director of Henrico County’s and Richmond’s health districts, confirmed that a woman in her 90s living at the Masonic Home of Virginia died from coronavirus complications. The news comes as a nursing home in Henrico, Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, reported its 17th total death.

