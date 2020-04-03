Masonic Home of Virginia resident dies from COVID-19

Dr. Danny Avula, the director of Henrico County’s and Richmond’s health districts, confirmed that a woman in her 90s living at the Masonic Home of Virginia died from coronavirus complications.

Dr. Danny Avula, the director of Henrico County’s and Richmond’s health districts, confirmed that a woman in her 90s living at the Masonic Home of Virginia died from coronavirus complications. The news comes as a nursing home in Henrico, Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, reported its 17th total death.

