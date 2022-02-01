Matoaca Warriors varsity football head coach Justin Parker steps down after 4 years in charge

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Justin Parker, Matoaca High School’s varsity head football coach for the last four seasons, has stepped down from the role for private family reasons.

After playing football as a student for the Warriors in fall 2006, Parker ended up as a special teams coach on the team in 2012 before working his way up to head coach with the retirement of Pat Manuel.

Last season, Parker led the Warriors to a 9-2 record, winning nine games in a season for the first time since 2006. It was the best record in Chesterfield County in 2021, something he and his team strived hard to achieve.

Courtesy: Justin Parker/Instagram

Courtesy: Justin Parker/Instagram

Parker said he fulfilled his dream by becoming the head coach for the Warriors, but the decision to step down and focus on family was one he had to make.

“Anyone who knows me knows I love Matoaca and how much work I put into getting that football program back to winning ways,” Parker said. “Being able to help so many of our guys get into college to play football [is my favorite memory from the job]. With this year’s class, we are averaging about eight seniors per year moving on to play college football.”

Coach Justin Parker (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, WRIC)

Coach Parker said he knew the head coaching gig and getting back to the playoffs would be a big task. He said his overall record was 19-18, but said the adversity of years past helped the team overcome the odds to finish with a resounding record in the fall season.

Matoaca Athletics announced their new head coach on Twitter as Fred Stoots, the long-time offensive line coach in the program and current head varsity baseball coach for the Warriors.

Coach Parker said the Warriors are in good hands and have what it takes to keep growing as a program for the years to come. Parker also confirmed he will be making his next career move as Virginia State University’s head golf coach.