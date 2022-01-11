WATCH LIVE: Mayor Levar Stoney gives update on COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will give a briefing today at 1 p.m. to deliver an update on the COVID-19 situation in the city and economic development initiatives.

In addition to Mayor Stoney, speakers will include Dr. Danny Avula, Director of the Richmond and Henrico Health District, and economic development officials.

During last week’s briefing, Stoney announced that COVID cases had spiked over the holiday, leading to a new peak in daily cases. That’s caused staffing issues across city government and in Richmond Public Schools, which have elected not to go virtual again.