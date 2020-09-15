Mayor Stoney founds Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC)– Mayor Stoney announced that the city has launched a first-of-its-kind Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility.

Housed in the Department of Public Works, the office will design and implement a vision for a connected, safe and equitable transit and mobility infrastructure.

“The Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility will tackle the big and small issues that affect the bus commutes, walks and bike rides of our multi-modal residents,” said Mayor Stoney. “This work is vital to building a connected city.”

A few goals listed in the office’s portfolio include:

Extending universal free bus fares;

Liaising with the Central Virginia Transportation Authority;

Connecting existing walkways, bike lanes and other multi modal infrastructure to improve last mile connectivity for commuting Richmonders.

The office does not require any new funding or action by Richmond City Council. Current City of Richmond employees working on multimodal transportation will make up the office.

“The creation of this office will undoubtedly expand this city’s ability to enhance our multimodal infrastructure,” said Council President Cynthia Newbille. “I look forward to Richmond City Council collaborating with Ms. Clarke to complete streets all around the city.”

The office will be administered by fifteen-year transit professional and current City of Richmond Multimodal Transportation Manager Dironna Moore Clarke.

“I thank Mayor Stoney for the opportunity for this leadership role in the city. Relying on the principles of sustainable transportation, our office will develop strategies and tools to assist the city in maximizing transportation investments on behalf of the residents of Richmond.” said Clarke.

The Stoney administration has focused on ensuring transportation developments and improvements support a growing multimodal network.

