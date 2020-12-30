Mayor Stoney provides update on COVID-19 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) Mayor Levar Stoney and Dr. Melissa Viray, Deputy Director Richmond City and Henrico Health Districts, provided an update about Richmond’s COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday.

Stoney reported there were 9,046 total cases of COVID-19 in the city of Richmond and 94 deaths.

The mayor reminded folks who have fallen behind on city utilities like water, wastewater or natural gas bills since March and haven’t received relief to seek out assistance through the city. The deadline to apply is Jan. 17. You can apply online by visiting the city’s public utilities website or by phone at 804-646-4646.

“I encourage everyone who is behind on their bills to take a few minutes just to apply for relief, and I guarantee that it will be well worth it,” Stoney said.

Stoney noted busy travel at airports over the holiday season is likely to drive a surge in new cases in the coming weeks. With New Year’s Eve on Thursday and New Year’s Day on Friday, Stoney and Dr. Viray reiterated the need for people gathering for holiday festivities to keep their parties small especially given Gov. Ralph Northam’s order limiting private gatherings to no more than 10 people.

“This is not the time or moment for a big blowout,” Stoney said. “Celebrate at home and be diligent and vigilant.”

“Definitely keep it small,” Dr. Viray added. “We need to do what we can to curtail a surge.”

On the vaccine front, Dr. Viray stated 904 people in the city have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 54,295 across the commonwealth have been given the shot. She said that the city has both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines and have been administering both to those considered top priority.

